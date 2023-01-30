Bengals QB Joe Burrow: "This One Hurts, But We Will Come Back Stronger"
Paul Connor
Aiming for a second consecutive Super Bowl berth, the Cincinnati Bengals came up just short Sunday, falling to the Kansas City Chiefs 23-20 in the AFC Championship.
The loss was Joe Burrow’s first against fellow star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the former having been a perfect 3-0 against his counterpart before Sunday’s showdown.
Burrow, whose offensive line surrendered five sacks, completed 26-of-41 passes for 270 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in the defeat.
Despite the disappointing end, the 26-year-old is confident his team will continue to be annual contenders.
“Even last year, the expectation was to always be in this game and to win it,” said Burrow. “I think we have the guys in that room, going forward, that will put us in that position, along with the front office and the coaching staff. I feel very good about the direction that we’re headed in. We’ve been in this game for two straight years. We have won one and lost one. Obviously, this one hurts, but we will come back stronger.”
Having completed his third NFL season, Burrow is now eligible for a contract extension, where he is expected to be amongst the league’s highest-paid players, deservedly so.
