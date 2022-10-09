Bengals-Ravens DFS Showdown: Injury and Depth Analysis

Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com. For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here.

QUARTERBACK:

Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson will face off in a divisional clash on Sunday Night Football. Burrow is rebounding from a rough start as he has thrown for at least 275 yards while combining for five touchdowns with wins in back-to-back games.

We all know the real upside for Lamar Jackson comes on the ground, where we’ve seen him combine for 299 yards over the past three games. At the same time, he is tied for first in the NFL in touchdown passes.

RUNNING BACK:

Joe Mixon will be the workhorse back for the Bengals with a dual-threat upside. Although this is a results-based business, and he has underperformed, there is enough volume to turn it around. We’ve seen him rush at least 19 times in three of four games while combining for 24 targets which are ideal volume numbers for our desired change of fortunes.

Samaje Perine is the only other running back who could see action, but he only had one rushing attempt in three out of the four games, and likely won’t see any more than two targets.

Gus Edwards will return to the Baltimore backfield tonight and rotate behind JK Dobbins. Dobbins has only combined for 20 carries and six targets in two games this year, while we project Edwards to slide right into Justice Hill’s role after the latter was ruled out for tonight’s game. Expecting about 12 carries from Dobbins and 6-8 carries with upside for Edwards seems realistic, but at the end of the day, the Ravens’ rushing attack will be directed by Lamar Jackson.

WIDE RECEIVER:

We run into our first serious injury situation here as Tee Higgins is listed as questionable for tonight, even though the expectation is that he’ll play. Higgins has outplayed Ja’Marr Chase over the past three weeks, but by no means has Chase lost his standing as one of the best receivers on the planet. Higgins is simply an expectational receiver himself. Chase is still projected to out-target Higgins, but their gap has undoubtedly narrowed.

Tyler Boyd will be the third receiver and should see about five targets. Mike Thomas will be the primary rotational receiver but has only been targeted once this year.

Rashod Bateman has been ruled out for tonight, which leaves the primary pass-catching role behind Mark Andrews up for grabs. Devin Duvernay will have opportunities to take it as he’ll lead the receiving room in snaps, and eat up a chunk of Bateman’s volume.

DeMarcus Robinson has only been targeted 10 times through four games but will see a lot of snaps and should be the second receiver in the two wide receiver sets.

We also project an increase in production for Tylan Wallace, who hasn’t really had a role in this offense thus far, but someone has to eat up Bateman’s snaps. His calling card isn’t a freak athlete by any means, but he is a tough, strong route running receiver who should make the catches that come his way.

James Proche will be the fourth receiver, even though the Ravens rarely utilize the guy in that role.

TIGHT END:

Hayden Hurst is listed as questionable tonight, with a revenge game scenario being pushed for him. He is still expected to play with a lingering groin injury that has resulted in seeing a reduction in snaps. Hurst was only targeted six times over the past two games compared to 15 looks over the past two. Could playing against the team that traded him away be motivation enough? Possibly, but an injury is an injury, so it appears we should look to his snap count from the past two games as an idea of what to expect from him tonight.

Mitchell Wilcox has benefited from Hurst’s struggles, but he isn’t any serious pass-catching threat in this offense.

Lamar Jackson will look Mark Andrews way early and often with Bateman out tonight. Andrews could easily reach a 30% target share, as he has done twice this year with Bateman.

Isaiah Likely hasn’t had the pass-catching role many have hoped, which makes sense, only seeing about 40% of the offensive snaps. However, he still has the makings of a fun, cheap play on a showdown slate.