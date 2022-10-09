Bengals-Ravens DFS Showdown: Slate Strategy Analysis

Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com. For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here.

MULTIPLIER TARGETS:

For obvious reasons, Lamar Jackson is projected to be the highest-scoring player on this slate by a decent margin. He has combined for nearly 300 rush yards over the past three weeks while being tied for first among all quarterbacks with 11 touchdown passes. His optimal probability is through the roof, making him a very viable play at the multiplier if you’re willing to pay up for him at a $18300 price. Playing him at one of your FLEX spots is a lock.

Joe Burrow has had back-to-back solid games throwing for a minimum of 275 yards in each outing with five combined touchdowns. He spreads the rock between his two premier receivers, making his viability much higher at the multiplier. The Ravens’ pass defense has allowed the most yardage in football through three games, setting up nicely for Burrow and company. With a multiplier price tag of $15900, that is much more tolerable than $18300 while still giving you tremendous value at the quarterback spot.

We have Mark Andrews currently projected as the highest-owned multiplier option as Lamar Jackson’s favorite target. Even more, with Rashod Bateman out tonight, targets could be directed towards Andrews to a possible 30%+ target share. He already serves as a premier red zone threat which is necessary for a showdown slate. He’ll obviously be a popular pick, and at $14400 for a multiplier, this has a high upside that can easily pay off the ownership.

If you’re looking for a cheaper player at the multiplier, Tee Higgins could be a great option. He is only $12300 in this spot and has out-targeted, out-yarded, and recorded more touchdowns than Ja’Marr Chase over the past three games. The Ravens’ passing defense has stunk, which also makes Chase an option here, but the financial flexibility offered by Higgins separates the two.

FLEX OPTIONS:

Joe Mixon has been a letdown thus far but has seen enough volume to turn things around in a hurry. Essentially, he has averaged around 20 carries and six targets a game which is the ideal workload we’d be hoping for with any running back. At $8800, he provides excellent value without being overly owned and should garner strong consideration for high exposure within your lineups.

Baltimore’s backfield upside is typically capped as they like to split up the workload while already having a quarterback who leads the way in rushing yardage. JK Dobbins at $7000 feels a little too pricey for a running back whose ceiling is probably 12-14 carries without a serious presence in the passing game.

However, Gus Edwards returns tonight and carries only a $200 price tag. As a result, he’ll be absurdly owned, but his floor is Justice Hill’s previous workload of about eight carries a game with a few targets, which is an incredible floor for the $200 salary.

Tyler Boyd always looks to be a popular showdown play, given his affordability as Burrow’s third option. He is touchdown-dependent, operating primarily out of the slot, and Baltimore has allowed six touchdowns to receivers starting in the slot this season. The opportunity could clearly present itself to make that mark seven in favor of Boyd tonight.

Rashod Bateman’s absence opens up an opportunity to infuse financial flexibility into your lineups. Devin Duvernay seems to have the safest role and provides excellent value at $5600 if you’re comfortable with the considerable ownership that will come his way. DeMarcus Robinson at $2800 is an option and should be the second receiver tonight. That said, how many times did we let Robinson disappoint us on Showdown slates during his years with the Chiefs? Sometimes battle scars can cloud our judgment.

Tylan Wallace at $200 could be another great play that will be highly owned. He might creep toward the 50% snap mark and is a few targets away from easily outplaying that.

Hayden Hurst’s lingering injury resulted in a noticeable snap decrease over the past two games, which caused him to combine for only six targets. Hurst is still affordable at $4600, but given that he continues to be listed on the injury report shows he is banged up.

Looking to another $200 option in Mitchell Wilcox to continue eating up his snaps is an interesting play.