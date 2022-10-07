Bengals @ Ravens SNF Matchup Preview

Sunday’s contest pits the 2021 AFC North Division Champs and AFC representative in the Super Bowl, the Cincinnati Bengals, against the Baltimore Ravens, who came into the season as the betting market’s pick to win the North.
Bengals @ Ravens Game Information
Location: M&T Bank Stadium | Baltimore, MD
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET | TV: NBC
Having two dazzling quarterbacks, former Heisman Trophy winners, to watch ain’t bad, either. It will be much better than what we were subjected to on Thursday night.
After a rough start to the season (4 INTs in Week 1), Joe Burrow posted a rating of 110 or better in his past two games, including 115.9 last week, with no interceptions in the past three games. He’s connected on multiple scoring strikes in three of four games.
No one knows better than the Ravens just how dangerous Burrow can be. He’s shredded the division foe for at least 415 yards and three-plus touchdowns in their past two meetings. In their last game against Baltimore, the LSU product went off for 525 yards (not a typo) and four TDs (143.2 rating).
As you likely suspected, Joe Cool doesn’t shy away from the bright lights with seven touchdowns to no interceptions in three career primetime starts.
Bengals @ Ravens Game Odds @ DraftKings
Spread: Bengals +3.5 (-125) | Ravens -3.5 (+100)
Moneyline: Bengals (+130) | Ravens (-155)
Total: OVER 47.5 (-115) | UNDER 47.5 (-105)
You can bet Cincy’s wideouts are licking their lips thinking about Baltimore’s pass defense which has allowed a league-high 315.3 yards per game. Ja’Marr Chase put up 326 yards on 15 grabs as a rookie against the Ravens, while Tee Higgins (questionable) set career highs with 12 receptions and 194 yards in their last meeting with Baltimore.
The Bengals scored 41 points in both of their 2021 wins over the Ravens.
Same Game Parlays @ DraftKings
Bengals +3.5, Burrow OVER 279.5 Pass Yards (+280)
Bengals +3.5, Chase OVER 94.5 Rec Yards (+450)
Ravens ML, Jackson OVER 219.5 Pass Yards, 55+ Rush Yards (+310)
Can Lamar Jackson keep up? Why not? The man leads the NFL in passing touchdowns with 11 (tied) and has rushed for 299 yards in the past three games alone. Corraling Jackson hasn’t been Cincinnati’s strong suit, as he rushed for 85-plus yards in both meetings last season.
Jackson’s go-to weapon is tight end Mark Andrews, who has posted at least 85 receiving yards with a touchdown in two of the past three, with a touchdown in three-straight primetime games. He’s stepped up in division games with at least eight receptions in his past three and had 125 yards the last time he faced the Bengals.
Working his way back into form is running back J.K. Dobbins, who scored on the ground and through the air last week, his first career TD catch. As a rookie, Dobbins rumbled for a career-high 160 yards and two touchdowns in his previous meeting with Cincy.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.