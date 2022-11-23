Bengals Star WR Ja'Marr Chase to Return Week 12?

The Cincinnati Bengals could be set to welcome back their most explosive playmaker on offense. According to Bengals reporter Ben Baby, quarterback Joe Burrow expects star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase to return to the lineup for Week 12’s matchup against the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow said he expects WR Ja’Marr Chase to play on Sunday against Tennessee.
This news aligned with head coach Zac Taylor’s update earlier in the week when he said he anticipated Chase back on the practice field.
The 22-year-old has been sidelined since Week 7 due to a hip injury but was not placed on injured reserve. Before the injury, Chase was playing his best football of the season, notching back-to-back 130+ yard receiving performances against the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons.
If the former LSU standout is given the green light, he would immediately slot back in as a WR1 in all fantasy formats and an elite option in DFS contests.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Bengals as -2.5 road favorites on the spread and -126 on the moneyline.
