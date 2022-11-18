Bengals-Steelers: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

Two longtime AFC North rivals will collide on Sunday, with the Cincinnati Bengals paying a visit to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Cincinnati Bengals (-196) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (+164) Total: 40.5 (O -112, U -108)

The Steelers shocked the defending AFC champs in Week 1 on the road, illustrating that anything can happen when these teams lock horns. T.J. Watt is back in the fold for the Steelers’ defense after returning last week against New Orleans. He caused havoc in their first meeting and could be a problem for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Last year’s Defensive Player of the Year had six tackles, three for a loss, a sack, and an interception in Week 1, demonstrating how much he can wreck an opponent’s game plan. The Bengals have a shaky offensive line but are coming off a bye, giving their unit more time to prepare.

In the NFL, it’s hard to beat a team twice in one year, especially divisional rivals. The Steelers are going through growing pains with a young offense and rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett under center, so it’s tough to project what you’ll get weekly. The more proven Bengals have shown us they can be a contender in the AFC but have the hook on them as 3.5-point favorites. With the Steelers at home and coming off a solid victory, look for them to cover the spread but for the Bengals to win outright.

Best Bet: Steelers +3.5 (-105)

The Bengals’ defense is likely better than folks think it is, while the same can be said for the Steelers with Watt back in the fold. By all accounts, it will be challenging to score points on Sunday, evident with the low total set at 40.5. When these teams met in Week 1, they combined for 43 points in the Steelers’ overtime victory. The Bengals’ offense has the potential to cause havoc, but it will depend on how effective the Steelers’ pass rush is. It’s not hard to see this being a low-scoring game, so side with the under 40.5 at -108.

Best Bet: Under 40.5 (-108)

Game Pick: Bengals 20, Steelers 17