Bengals TE Hayden Hurst Questionable for Sunday vs. Jets

Hurst went from limited on Wednesday to a full practice on Thursday, which initially looked promising. Limited participation again on Friday is slightly concerning, but we can assume he is still likely to play. The Bengals will travel to MetLife Stadium to take on New York Jets as they look to avoid their first 0-3 start to a season since 2019, when they went 2-14.
Hurst has made ten receptions in two games this season on 15 targets for 70 yards. If he cannot go on Sunday, expect Mitchell Wilcox to be in line for the second start of his NFL career in his place.
Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Jets Odds
The Cincinnati Bengals are currently six-point favorites against the New York Jets on Sunday, with the total set at 44.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
