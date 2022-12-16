Bengals TE Hayden Hurst Ruled OUT for Sunday vs. Buccaneers

This will be back-to-back absences for Hurst due to the calf injury. He left early in Week 13’s contest against the Kansas City Chiefs and hasn’t seen practice since. He wasn’t placed on injured reserve, so Hurst should see the field again before the conclusion of the regular season. Keep an eye out for the tight end’s status early next week at practice as Cincinnati gears up for a Week 16 tilt with the New England Patriots.
In 2022, Hurst has 48 receptions on 63 targets for 400 yards and two touchdowns in 12 starts. With Hurst sidelined, it’ll likely be Mitchell Wilcox who starts against the Bucs.
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds
The Cincinnati Bengals are 3.5-point favorites against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, with the total set at 44.5 per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.