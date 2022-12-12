Bengals' Tee Higgins Day-to-Day With Hamstring Issue

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has been labeled day-to-day by Head Coach Zac Taylor due to a hamstring issue. Higgins missed Cincinnati’s win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday after suffering the injury in pregame warmups. Taylor also mentioned Higgins could have probably played yesterday, but the team was taking extra caution.

In 2022, Higgins has made 60 receptions for 861 yards and five touchdown catches in 13 games this season. The talented pass catcher helped keep the passing game afloat, while Ja’Marr Chase missed four games before returning in Week 13.

Wide receiver Tyler Boyd is also considered day-to-day with a dislocated finger. Boyd suffered the injury early in Cincy’s Week 14 win over Cleveland.

The picture should become clearer when the Bengals take the practice field this week, but if both players can’t suit up this weekend, Ja’Marr Chase is in line for a considerable workload.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Cincinnati Bengals as -3.5-point favorites (-110) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon, and they sit at +164 on the moneyline. The game total is set at 43.5.