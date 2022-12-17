Bengals' Tee Higgins Questionable vs. Bucs

To the anger of many, Higgins didn’t play in the Bengals victory over the Cleveland Browns last week despite being active for the game. Apparently, he felt his hamstring tighten up during the pregame warmups, and the Bengals decided to play it safe and not have him participate in the contest.
This week, Higgins was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday before practicing in full Friday. The Bengals are battling the Baltimore Ravens for the AFC North title. They defeated the Browns without Higgins but may not want to push their luck versus the Buccaneers in Tampa on Sunday.
The fact that Tyler Boyd is also questionable to play due to a finger injury also may come into play here. While both Boyd and Higgins are expected to play Sunday, we have no way of knowing if either one will be near full strength or have the ability to finish the game.
The Bengals are a -3.5-point favorite (-110) versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday and are -198 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 44.5, over (-112), and under (-108). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
