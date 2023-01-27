Bengals Trio Seeing Interest to Lead Playoffs in Stat Categories

With the NFL playoffs down to the final four, leaders are emerging in the significant postseason stats (passing, rushing, and receiving).

There’s no shortage of talent remaining, whether it’s explosive quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow or a running back with game-breaking ability like Christian McCaffrey. Here’s a look at the betting insights for the playoff stat leaders at BetMGM.

Most Rushing Yards in All NFL Playoff Games

Favorite: Christian McCaffrey +125

San Fran’s McCaffrey has a slight lead over Joe Mixon of the Bengals for the playoff rushing lead. The star back has rushed for 154 yards, while Mixon is right behind him with 144 yards. Even with the tightness between rushers, McCaffrey is the current favorite at +125, while Mixon sits at +250.

In addition to being the favorite, McCaffrey also leads substantially in the interest he’s generated. The Stanford product has accumulated the highest ticket percentage at 28.9%, followed by the highest handle percentage at 49.8%. With nearly 50% of the handle, some extra-large bets have been placed on McCaffrey to lead the playoffs in rushing.

Most Passing Yards in All NFL Playoff Games

Favorite: Joe Burrow +110

Cincinnati’s Burrow is the favorite to lead the playoffs in passing yards at +110. Burrow sits with the fifth-most passing yards in the postseason with 451, which finds him only behind Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers (546 yards) among the remaining teams.

After a surprise run to the Super Bowl last year, Burrow is backed to repeat that history, compiling the second-highest ticket percentage at 21.5% for the highest handle percentage at 23.7%. Chiefs signal caller Patrick Mahomes has lured in the highest ticket percentage at 30.3%, followed by the second-highest handle percentage at 22.7%.

Most Receiving Yards in All NFL Playoff Games

Favorite: Ja’Marr Chase +150

Even though Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has compiled the sixth-most receiving yards in the NFL playoffs with 145, he finds himself the odds-on favorite at +150 to lead the playoffs in receiving yards. San Fran WR Deebo Samuel is in the lead with 178 yards, but the 49ers are going into Philly as underdogs in the NFC Championship Game.

Chase is not only the favorite, but he’s also seen the highest ticket and handle percentages go in his direction. The explosive pass catcher has tallied 15.5% of tickets and 22.5% of the handle, indicating bets of the bigger variety targeting him to be the postseason’s leading receiver.