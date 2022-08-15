Bengals Undervalued Off Last Season's AFC Championship

There’s not much room for improvement for the AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals. The Joe Burrow-led Bengals shocked the football world, going on a run to the Super Bowl before eventually losing to the Los Angeles Rams. It was sincere growth from the AFC North winners that wasn’t expected as early as we saw in Burrow’s tenure. Now, it’s up to the 2022 Bengals to duplicate that success and secure their first franchise title.

Improved Offensive Line

Last year could have taken a few years off Burrow’s career, as the Bengals gave up a league-worst 3.5 sacks per game. Consequently, upgrading the offensive line was the top priority this offseason, and the Bengals bulked up the right side of their offensive line. Former Dallas Cowboy La’el Collins was brought in at right tackle, Alex Cappa at right guard, and two-time Super Bowl champion Ted Karras at center. All three players are upgrades and immediately make the Bengals better. Protecting Burrows is the focus, but a secondary function of their presence is also an improved run game.

Chemistry

Chemistry is an intangible that is often hard to quantify. Yet, we saw what it looks like last year with the Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase connection. What’s fascinating about the duo’s success is that they achieved these exciting heights in Chase’s first professional season. The former fifth overall selection was crowned Offensive Rookie of the Year and named to the Pro Bowl, averaging 4.8 receptions and 85.4 yards per game. With a year of development under his belt and a solid connection with Burrow, we could see Chase emerge as the pre-eminent receiver in the league.

Part of what opened up the aerial attack was the symbiotic relationship between the running and passing games. Opponents had to commit to preventing the run or slowing down the passing game, stretching their defense in different directions and giving the Bengals an advantage on most plays.

Joe Mixon had a breakout campaign, setting career highs in rushing yards, total yards, and touchdowns. There’s still plenty of tread left on his tires, as the sixth-year pro has improved his rushing yards per game in each of the past three seasons. Surely, Mixon will benefit from the upgraded o-line, simultaneously taking pressure off Burrow and Chase.

Opponents’ Free-Range Passing Game

This offseason, the Bengals committed to improving their secondary and limiting their opponents’ passing yards. Cincinnati couldn’t afford to lose safety Jessie Bates III, placing the franchise tag on their fourth-leading tackler from last year. First and second-round picks Dax Hill and Cam Taylor-Britt shore up the Bengals passing defense as the two rookies project as NFL starters and will be called upon early in their careers to produce results.

BetMGM Super Bowl Insights and Analysis

The betting market could be undervaluing the AFC North contenders, as the Bengals are currently listed at +2000 to win it all. Given last year’s success, the upgraded o-line, fresh talent in the secondary, and more of the same from the Bengals offense, it would be surprising to see them take a step back this season.

The implied probability of their current odds gives the Bengals a 4.8% chance of claiming the title, which seems low. At the current price, this one might be worth stashing in your back pocket for later.