Bengals vs. Broncos Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview For Week 15 On FanDuel Sportsbook

The Cincinnati Bengals will travel to Mile High and take on the Denver Broncos in Week 15 with serious AFC playoff implications. As things stand, both teams are on the outside looking in, but a win on Sunday could slot either of them into the postseason picture. Let’s look at the bets we believe you should consider backing.

Bengals vs. Broncos Game Information

Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) vs. Denver Broncos (7-6)

Date: Sunday, December 19, 2021

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

Bengals vs. Broncos Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Bengals +130 | Broncos -154

Spread: Bengals +2.5 (-102) | Broncos -2.5 (-120)

Total: 44 Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Bengals +4400 | Broncos +15000

Bengals vs. Broncos Predictions and Picks

Under 44 (-110)

Bengals vs. Broncos News, Analysis, and Picks

The Denver Broncos have been the second-most profitable team towards the under in the NFL this season at 10-3, only trailing the Jacksonville Jaguars at an unprecedented 11-2 record to the under. That’s a convincing trend, and it’s happening with good reason. The team’s defense ranks fourth in the NFL in points per play allowed at 0.292 while ranking just 20th in points per play at 0.337. Denver is known as one of the league’s toughest places to play. Between a ruckus crowd with playoff aspirations and altitude that quarterback Joe Burrow is not familiar with in his career, it won’t be easy powering the offense. Denver December weather isn’t kind to totals in recent seasons either. Since the beginning of the 2013 campaign, games at Mile High in the final month of the year are 15-9 to the under. Take this one to stay below the total.