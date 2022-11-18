Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase Ruled OUT for Sunday vs. Steelers

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (hip) has been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase is officially out on Sunday. He still hasn’t begun practicing yet since hip injury. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 18, 2022

Chase initially avoided the injured reserve when his injury was diagnosed almost four weeks ago, but this will be his third consecutive missed game. It leaves next Sunday against the Tennessee Titans as Chase’s likely return game. They’ll want their star receiver to be fully healthy for a potential playoff push, so it makes sense not to rush him back in this spot. This situation will be something to watch throughout next week as we keep up with the 22-year-old’s practice participation.

In 2022, Chase has 47 receptions on 74 targets for 605 yards and six touchdowns in seven starts. Continue to expect Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd to see increased usage in the passing game.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Odds

The Cincinnati Bengals are 3.5-point favorites against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, with the total set at 40.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.