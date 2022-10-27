Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase to Miss 4-6 Weeks With Hip Injury
David.Connelly1
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (hip) is expected to be sidelined for four to six weeks, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Bengals’ WR Ja’Marr Chase is dealing with a hip injury that is expected to sideline him 4-6 weeks and makes him a prime candidate for injured reserve, per sources. Chase visited with a hip specialist Wednesday and is seeking more answers about his injury.
What a brutal blow to a Bengals team that was just starting to fire on all cylinders offensively. Chase is one of the league’s best and his loss will undoubtedly hinder Cincinnati’s aerial attack. As Schefter mentioned, Chase could end up on injured reserve which will likely be sorted out in the coming days. The Bengals take on the Browns in Cleveland on Monday Night Football in Week 8.
In 2022, Chase has hauled in 47 receptions on 74 targets for 605 yards and six touchdowns. While he is absent from the lineup, expect both Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd to step into larger roles within the passing offense.
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns Odds
The Cincinnati Bengals are currently three-point favorites against the Cleveland Browns on Monday night with the total set at 45.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
