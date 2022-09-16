Bengals WR Tee Higgins Back at Practice on Friday

As Cincinnati Bengals beat writer Jay Morrison reports, wide receiver Tee Higgins returned to practice on Friday.

Tee Higgins back today — Jay Morrison (@JayMorrisonATH) September 16, 2022

Higgins, who continues to recover from a concussion suffered in Week 1, was able to practice in a limited capacity on Wednesday before missing Thursday’s session with a personal issue.

Before the injury, the 23-year-old tallied two receptions for 27 yards as the Bengals were ultimately upset by the Steelers 23-20.

Higgins’s presence bodes well for a Week 2 return against a Dallas Cowboys squad that looked lifeless (excluding LB Micah Parsons) in Sunday’s 19-3 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and who will be without starting QB Dak Prescott (out 4-6 weeks).

Should Higgins receive the green light, the former Clemson standout will make for a solid WR2 option with WR1 upside in all fantasy formats. If he is ruled out, expect fellow wideout Tyler Boyd and tight end Hayden Hurst to see an increase in targets.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Bengals as -7.5 road favorites on the spread and +275 on the moneyline.