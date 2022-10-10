Bengals WR Tee Higgins Day-to-Day With an Ankle Injury

According to ESPN’s Ben Baby, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (ankle) is being considered day-to-day.

Bengals WR Tee Higgins will be day-to-day with a sprained ankle, per Zac Taylor. LT Jonah Williams with a sprained MCL. Those will be managed through the week. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) October 10, 2022

Higgins didn’t receive a target in the ten snaps he played in Sunday night’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He had been battling the injury leading up to the game but hopefully didn’t suffer any significant setbacks in the outing. Cincinnati’s offense hasn’t quite been able to reach the heights it had in 2021 so far this season, and losing Higgins would certainly only hinder it even further.

In 2022, Higgins has made 20 receptions on 28 targets for 315 yards, and two touchdowns in five starts this season. This will be one to keep an eye on throughout the week as the Bengals approach their Week 6 matchup with the New Orleans Saints.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. New Orleans Saints Odds

The Cincinnati Bengals are 1.5-point favorites against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, with the total set at 43.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.