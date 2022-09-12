Bengals WR Tee Higgins 'Day-to-Day' With Concussion

As Baby stated, this is an encouraging sign that Higgins avoided anything serious. At the time of the injury, it felt like a crucial blow for the Bengals to lose their second option in the passing game for next week’s pivotal matchup with the Cowboys. With Dak Prescott out for Dallas, the Bengals may choose to err on the side of caution and let Higgins miss a game where they have ballooned to nearly touchdown favorites.
In 2021, Higgins made 74 receptions on 110 targets for 1,091 yards and six touchdowns. Keep an eye out for Cincinnati’s injury reports throughout the week to see if the 23-year-old is making any progress toward playing this week.
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Dallas Cowboys Odds
The Cincinnati Bengals are 6.5-point favorites against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, with the total set at 43.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
