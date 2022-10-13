Bengals WR Tee Higgins Misses Practice Thursday

This is not ideal for Higgins’s chances of suiting up this weekend after potentially suffering a setback in last Sunday’s defeat to the Baltimore Ravens. He was cleared to play with the injury but was pulled from the game after playing just ten offensive snaps. It could be a crucial blow to a Bengals offense that has already struggled out of the gate, ranking 18th in yards per pass attempt after being first last season.
In 2022, Higgins has made 20 receptions on 28 targets for 315 yards and a pair of touchdowns in five starts. His practice designation on Friday plus any additional news over the weekend will be something to closely monitor.
Cincinnati Bengals vs. New Orleans Saints Odds
The Cincinnati Bengals are currently 1.5-point favorites against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday with the total set at 43.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
