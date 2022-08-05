Best Moments in Packers vs. Bears Rivalry

The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers have one of the deepest rivalries in NFL history, and there have been plenty of monumental moments between them.

Aaron Rodgers has given Bears fans nightmares over the past decade, and things are still looking bleak for Chicago in this matchup. The Pack has won nine of the past ten games, and with the Bears retooling their roster, it won’t be shocking to see more lopsided scores and spreads in 2022-23.

Even with the Packers’ recent dominance, the Bears have had many great runs in this rivalry, including a nice stretch in the 1980s.

One thing is for sure, more significant chapters in this rivalry have yet to be written.

All-time record: Packers lead 103-95-6

Record in the last ten meetings: Packers lead 9-1

Longest Win Streak: Packers won ten straight meetings

Current Streak: Packers have won six straight contests

BEST GAME: Bears 24, Packers 17 (2018)

There are so many different routes you can take for this, but with the implications, this game feels like the correct direction. In December 2018, the Bears hosted the Packers at Soldier Field with a chance to lock up the NFC North division. With Mitchell Trubisky and Aaron Rodgers going head-to-head, the future Hall of Fame quarterback was outplayed by the Bears signal caller, who finished the matchup with a quarterback rating of 120.4. The Bears’ defense came to play in this historic tilt with Khalil Mack recording 2.5 sacks, while Eddie Jackson picked off Rodgers late in the game to lead the Bears to their first division crown since 2010. This matchup was the biggest highlight in Trubisky’s tenure with the Bears. Still, there’s no doubt that the Chicago faithful appreciated this effort, even if it led them to another Wild Card loss at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles.

BIGGEST UPSET: Bears 14, Packers 13 (1999)

Not only could you make a case this was the best game between these teams, but you could also easily state it was the biggest upset. Famously known as the “Walter Payton Game,” the Bears shocked the football world in 1999, just six days after the tragic passing of the Chicago legend. The Bears had lost ten consecutive games to the Packers at the time, which made this triumphant victory even more special. Bryan Robinson played the role of hero, which saw him block a Ryan Longwell field goal attempt just as time was about to expire. It’s difficult to describe what this victory meant for the Bears and the city of Chicago over their biggest rival. Robinson sums things up perfectly when asked about the block. “Walter Payton picked me up in the air. I can’t jump that high.”

TOP PERFORMER: Aaron Rodgers

With so many roots tied up in this great rivalry, plenty of players warrant being considered the top performer. Dozens of names have taken center stage in these historical bouts, but the one that takes the cake is still competing is Aaron Rodgers. Not only does Rodgers have a 21-5 record against the Bears, but he’s also thrown for 6,549 yards against them, along with owning a quarterback rating of 109.2. In addition to those numbers, he’s also thrown 61 touchdown passes, compared to just ten interceptions. Say what you want about him off the field, but when he’s on it, there are few better to have ever suited up in the league’s history.