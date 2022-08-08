Best Moments in Packers vs. Vikings Rivalry

The Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings have shared some iconic battles on the gridiron, which has helped form one of the NFL’s best rivalries. In a relatively tightly contested matchup, the Packers hold a slight lead over the Vikings in their all-time season series.

There’s plenty of intrigue surrounding these clubs’ two clashes this season, with many people convinced the Vikings could be a sleeper team in the NFC under new head coach Kevin O’Connell.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will look to develop new weapons on offense after Davante Adams was dealt to the Las Vegas Raiders. The ball will likely be more spread around, but targets are still plentiful in this system.

There has been a lot of triumph and heartbreak between these teams, maybe none more significant than Packers legendary quarterback Brett Favre suiting up for the rival Vikings.

All-time record: Packers lead series 64-56-3

Record in the last ten meetings: Vikings lead 5-4-1

Longest Win Streak: Vikings won seven straight games

Current Streak: Packers won the last meeting

BEST GAME: Green Bay 26, Minnesota 20 (2000)

The Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers have had some superb clashes over the years, but the one that stands out the most was on Monday Night Football in 2000. Many people know this game as “The Catch,” which signifies one of the craziest finishes to a game in NFL history. Antonio Freeman caught a 43-yard touchdown pass from Brett Favre in overtime to seal the game, but how he caught the football made this catch memorable. The pass from Favre hit Freeman’s legs as he was headed to the ground and bounced up, leading to a catch that is still on highlight reels to this day. Vikings fans aren’t likely thrilled about the outcome, but the finish is a significant moment in this historic rivalry.

BIGGEST UPSET: Minnesota 31, Green Bay 17 (2004)

Both sides of this rivalry have seen moments where one team is a whole lot better than the other, which was supposed to be the case when they met in the 2004 playoffs. The Vikings and Packers have played twice in the postseason, with this meeting causing a stir once the clock ran out and Minnesota advancing to the Divisional Round. The Packers entered this matchup as favorites after a 10-6 record, while the Vikings snuck into the playoffs at 8-8. Not only did the Vikings’ defense come to play and pick off Brett Favre four times, but the iconic image of Randy Moss mooning the Green Bay faithful also took centerstage after scoring his second touchdown of the game.

TOP PERFORMER: Aaron Rodgers

It’s going to be a common theme to have Aaron Rogers listed as the top performer in an NFC North rivalry. Rogers has not only made plenty of noise against the Chicago Bears, but he’s been arguably even more effective against the Vikings. At 16-10-1, the Packer’s head-to-head record against Vikings with Rodgers at the helm is satisfactory, but his individual numbers are what stand out. Rodgers has accumulated a passer rating of 110.4, throwing for 6,803 yards and 56 touchdowns, with only seven interceptions. The Packers and Vikings have had some icons perform for them over the years, but it’s not hard to make a case to put Rodgers at the forefront.