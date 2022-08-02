Best Moments in Steelers vs. Ravens Rivalry

When the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens collide in AFC North matchups, fireworks are always present, forming a great rivalry.

Low-scoring, hard-hitting games are often prevalent during these two franchises’ encounters. It would be difficult to find a rivalry with more physicality than Steelers-Ravens, with these teams always leaving everything they have on the field when they go to battle.

Since 1996, these teams have faced off twice each season, and defense has been a central focal point in those affairs. In addition to taking on one another in the regular season, the rivalry has intensified with four postseason meetings.

Here’s a look at one of the greatest rivalries in NFL History:

All-time record: Pittsburgh leads 32-24

Record in the last ten meetings: Pittsburgh leads 7-3

Longest Win Streak: Steelers won five straight games

Current Streak: Steelers have won four straight meetings

Best Game: Pittsburgh 39, Baltimore 38 (2017)

In a game that saw these AFC North foes combine for 77 points, the Steelers erased multiple deficits and were able to slay the beast that was the 2017 Ravens. The Steelers went into the half with a 20-14 lead but were stunned by Baltimore in the third quarter, being outscored 17-0. Renegade clearly fired up the home side at Heinz Field on this date, with the Steelers storming back in the final frame, outscoring Baltimore 19-7. Ben Roethlisberger had one of his better performances in a Steelers uniform in this matchup, throwing for 506 yards and a pair of touchdowns. In addition to the Steelers’ passing attack, Le’Veon Bell had two rushing touchdowns in the Steelers come from behind win, which was sealed by a Chris Boswell 46-yard field goal in the final minute of the game.

Biggest Upset: Baltimore Ravens 20, Pittsburgh Steelers 17 (2015)

The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers rarely see a situation where one side enters a meeting as lopsided favorites. Back in 2015, the Steelers entered a matchup with the Ravens as 11.5-point favorites, and there was an expectation that Baltimore wouldn’t fare well. The Ravens had lost ten straight games at the time. Instead of laying down for their rivals, the Ravens took it to the Steelers, defeating them 20-17. Before that matchup, the Steelers had dominated the Ravens over the previous two meetings, so the big spread was warranted. When these clubs meet, anything can go down.

Top Performer: Ben Roethlisberger

Throughout the history of this rivalry, many players have stepped up and made a name for themselves. You can make a case for multiple players as the top performer, but the one that stands out the most is newly retired, Ben Roethlisberger. There were certainly ups and downs for Big Ben during his tenure, but the future Hall of Fame signal-caller threw for 6,643 yards and 43 touchdowns against Baltimore in his career. Dating back to 2004, there have been some mighty Ravens defenses, yet Roethlisberger was still able to make his mark with great offensive stats, helping solidify his legacy as an all-time great.