Best NFL Player Props for NFC Championship: Deebo Finds the End Zone

The NFC Championship is on the line as the San Francisco 49ers take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, January 30. We’ve combed through all the props available at FanDuel Sportsbook and have selected our three favorites for Sunday night.

Deebo Samuel Any Time Touchdown Scorer (-110)

Deebo Samuel has evolved into one of the most dangerous weapons in the National Football League. Expect him to be used early and often against the Rams in the 49ers’ biggest game of the season, whether it be out of the backfield or lined up out wide or in the slot. Deebo’s rushing usage has ramped up come playoff time, seeing double-digit carries in back-to-back games while remaining the biggest receiving threat on the roster. We like his chances to find the end zone as coach Kyle Shanahan schemes his offense to the best of their abilities. Deebo has seen the end zone in eight of his last ten games and is a great bet to find pay dirt once more.

Elijah Mitchell Over 17.5 Carries (-114)

We’ve been hitting Elijah Mitchell’s over on carries for three straight weeks now in the playoffs. Last week narrowly missed the target as Green Bay sold out to stop the run, but Mitchell still came within one carry of going over this mark. Mitchell has become a workhorse since taking over lead ball-carrier duties, handling 20+ carries in six of his last seven games. We think this number is too low and are going to continue riding as long as there are props on his number of carries set below 20. Give us Mitchell’s over 17.5 total carries.

Matthew Stafford to Throw an Interception – YES (-125)

Stafford tied for the league lead in interceptions this season with 17, throwing at least one pick in 11 of 17 games. He’s taken care of the ball well to start the playoffs, going without an interception both against the Cardinals and the Buccaneers. We think he’s due for giveaways and will be taking him to throw an interception in the NFC Championship game.

