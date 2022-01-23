Best NFL Prop Bets for Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Best Prop Bets for Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The NFL’s Divisional Round concludes with a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship Game, as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills. Perhaps the most highly anticipated matchup of the season, both clubs enter Sunday’s contest fresh off 40 plus performances in their respective Wild Card victories. With both offenses firing on all cylinders, we’re surely not lacking options when it comes to player props. Here are some of our best plays in this likely shootout.

Devin Singletary Over 60.5 Rushing Yards

Stuck in a dreaded running back by committee for much of the season, Devin Singletary has emerged as Buffalo’s main cog out of the backfield. The Bills have become much more balanced on offense of late, with Singletary tallying 16 or more carries in four of his past five games (including postseason). In those five contests, the 24-year-old has rushed for more than his current 60.5 rushing yards prop in four of them. This week’s matchup is favorable, as the Chiefs ranked 19th in run defense during the regular season (114.2 YPG). As long as this game remains close (Bills +1.5 underdogs), expect Buffalo to continue using its number one back to keep the ball out of Patrick Mahomes’ hands.

Tyreek Hill Over 71.5 Receiving Yards

Limited by a heel injury in Week 18, Tyreek Hill looked plenty healthy in Kansas City’s Wild Card victory, racking up five catches for 57 yards and a touchdown. Perhaps most encouraging for Chiefs’ fans was Hill running the most routes of any Chiefs receiver – a sign the ailment is firmly behind him. Buffalo’s number one ranked pass defense limited Hill to 63 yards in the season’s first meeting, but that was with all-pro cornerback Tre’Davious White in the lineup. White is out with a torn ACL, leaving Hill matched up with corners Levi Wallace and Taron Johnson. While the pair have done an admirable job, they have been going up against less than formidable receiving corps, having faced the Patriots twice (including postseason), the Jets, Panthers and Falcons. Their stiffest test came against Tampa Bay in Week 14, where they struggled to contain Chris Godwin and Mike Evans. Hill’s game-breaking speed makes him nearly uncoverable, and we expect a big night from the cheetah.

