Best NFL Prop Bets for Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans: Burrow and Tannehill Lead the Way

Best Prop Bets for Bengals vs. Titans on Saturday, January 22

The NFL’s Divisional Round kicks off Saturday in Tennessee, as the Titans host the Cincinnati Bengals at 4:30 pm ET. The Bengals come into this one riding the momentum of their first playoff victory in over three decades, while the Titans return to action after securing the AFC’s number one seed and a first-round bye. This is an intriguing matchup with many enticing props to sink our teeth into. Let’s run through some of the best options.

For this article, we use the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots for value.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Ryan Tannehill Over 238.5 Yards Passing (-114)

With the expected return of star running back Derrick Henry, many expect a quiet night from quarterback Ryan Tannehill, but we wouldn’t be so sure. In the eight games before Henry’s injury, Tannehill averaged 250.2 yards passing –well over the current prop. Throughout the veteran QB’s time in Nashville, the Titans passing attack has relied on the use of play-action – an aspect severely hindered without No. 22 in the backfield. Henry’s presence will likely force Cincy to stack the box, resulting in plenty of one-on-one coverage for top target A.J. Brown – one of the best receivers after the catch in all of football. Throw in the fact the Bengals ranked 27th in pass defense during the regular season, and Tannehill should make a bigger impact with his arm than anticipated.

Joe Burrow Over 278.5 Passing Yards (-114)

What more can we say about the play of Cincy’s quarterback Joe Burrow? The former Heisman Trophy winner has revitalized the Bengals franchise, turning them into one of the league’s most explosive offenses. Over his past three games (including the postseason), Burrow has thrown for over a whopping 1200 yards to go along with ten touchdowns and zero interceptions. His 8.8 yards per attempt led the NFL this season – a testament to his big-play ability. More of the same can be expected against a Titans defense that ranked 25th against the pass in the regular season. Burrow finished third in passing yards per game at 288.2 and has topped his 278.5 passing yard prop in four of his past six games. With Tennessee boasting the league’s second-best run defense, head coach Zac Taylor will likely have no choice but to air it out. In a game expected to be close (Titans favored by 3.5), the young gunslinger should be able to pile up plenty of yardage.

All NFL predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.