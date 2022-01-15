Best NFL Prop Bets for San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys: Value in the Overs

Sunday’s Wild Card showdown between the 49ers and Cowboys is steeped in history. Putting the nostalgia of this rivalry aside, this will be one of the most anticipated matchups of Wild Card weekend. It’s also a rare playoff game with a total in the 50s, so points are expected to be had. Let’s dive deep and find some play prop gems.

Eli Mitchell Over 79.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Much focus will be paid to the Cowboys’ offensive weapons in this matchup. We’ll have more on that later, but we’ll start with one of our favorite props on the boards for now. Eli Mitchell has been a workhorse for the 49ers, accumulating over 20 rushing attempts in each of his last five games. If he sees that kind of volume again against the Cowboys, which should be expected, we like his chances at cashing the Over. The Cowboys have a good defense, but it’s been a bit overrated. They can be run on — 11 of the last 12 teams to play Dallas have gained over 100 yards rushing. Dallas has held opponents below 4.0 yards per rush only twice all season, the latest occurrence coming in early October. Mitchell’s usual allotment of carries would mathematically allow him to cruise over this mark.

George Kittle Over 51.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

The Cowboys have been in the bottom half of the league defending tight ends, allowing 920 yards this season to the position. That equates to 54 yards per game. Kittle assumes the vast majority of tight end work in this offense, so this prop assumes that Kittle will go below the average that Dallas allows to the position. We’re dubious. Kittle is one of the best players, at any position, in the NFL, and coach Kyle Shanahan will be sure to scheme him open in this playoff setting.

CeeDee Lamb Longest Reception Over 21.5 yards (-114)

The 49ers have been susceptible to opposing wide receivers, allowing the tenth most yards to the position on the season. Lamb should succeed against this beatable secondary and has cleared this mark in three of his last five games. The usage has been inconsistent, and therefore, we’re staying away from the receiving yards as a best bet, but he’s been more consistent in catching a long pass or two.

