Best NFL Prop Bets for San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers: Elijah Mitchell Money Train

It doesn’t get much better than this. Playoff football! Saturday’s NFC Divisional Round between the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers is on tap for the primetime game, and we have you covered with props to bet. We’ve combed through all the offerings at FanDuel Sportsbook and have determined the ones that we think are going to make us winners this weekend.

Elijah Mitchell Over 80.5 Rushing Yards (-113)

We went with Mitchell’s over as the best bet in our 49ers vs. Cowboys prop piece in last weekend’s Wild Card game and it cashed with ease. We’re going right back to the well with Mitchell, who has been on an absolute tear since becoming the 49ers bell-cow back. In eight of the ten games that Mitchell has seen bell-cow usage, he’s eclipsed this mark with ease. The Packers have a significant weakness defending the rush, where they rank 27th in rush defense DVOA and 32nd in success rate allowed. This prop has already taken some steam, but that’s for good reason.

Elijah Mitchell Over 18.5 Rush Attempts (-114)

One more time for Mitchell — play the hits, baby! About that bell-cow usage we alluded to earlier — Mitchell has seen over 20 carries in each of his last six games, including exactly 27 carries three times. He saw 27 carries for 96 yards and a score last week against the Cowboys. Now, he faces a soft Green Bay rush defense. Jimmy Garoppolo has significant thumb and shoulder injuries to deal with, and the weather will be cold and windy, with wind chill temperatures expected to be around 0 degrees. Shanahan will devise a plan that gets this offense moving, involving Mitchell.

Davante Adams to Record the Most Receiving Yards (+100)

The stars come out in the playoffs, and Adams is one of the brightest stars of them all at the receiver position. Adams accumulated a whopping 123 receptions for 1,553 yards and 11 scores this season. He went over the century mark in eight games and is an excellent threat to do so once again here against a 49ers defense that allowed the tenth most yards to opposing wide receivers this season. Adams torched San Francisco in the first matchup with 12 receptions for 132 yards and a score on a massive 18 targets back in Week 3. He’s the clear number one option for Green Bay and we expect the 49ers to lean on the running game, so there’s value with Adams to see the most receiving yards in this contest.

