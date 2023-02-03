Best Twitter Follows Leading into Super Bowl LVII

As Super Bowl LVII quickly approaches, we want to ensure you’re up to date with all possible information regarding both teams. After some thorough Twitter scrolling, here’s who we recommend giving a follow for the next week or so to make sure you’re ready to go for the big game.

Philadelphia Eagles Follows:

Known as ESP in Philly circles, Eliot Shorr-Parks is a reporter for 94WIP.com and a radio personality on Sportsradio 94WIP. With an active Twitter presence, ESP is your best source for insight directly from team press conferences and a vital resource for injury information. Let him be your go-to guy for all possible football reporting regarding the Birds, not a take artist, with his bio reading: “a bad take is better than no take at all,” since he cannot live down his 2014 tweet saying he would draft Noah Vonleh over Joel Embiid.

Jeff McLane – @Jeff_McLane

McLane offers some reporting like ESP but is the best writer I’ve seen for Eagles’ content. Working for the Philadelphia Inquirer, McLane’s journalistic expertise will provide fans with great pieces on what the Eagles are doing leading up to the big game. He’s worth a follow. Check out this recent article he put up about the life of the Eagles’ head of security, one of the best pieces I’ve read from anyone in recent memory.

Eagles Nation – @PHLEaglesNation

We have to add a fan element into this equation, and Eagles Nation is the best out there. This account is your one-stop shop on what it’s like being a Birds fan as they await their second Super Bowl appearance, a “new normal” that the fan base is still adjusting to. If you don’t want to be clouded by the bias heading into the game, give them a look after the Eagles hoist the Lombardi to track the ensuing mayhem in the streets of Philadelphia. Your tutorial on how to climb a greased pole will be provided.

Kansas City Chiefs Follows:

Adam Teicher – @adamteicher

Teicher will provide all the reporting from the Chiefs’ side with injuries and such over the next week. Employed by ESPN, he’ll give you direct insight from the press conferences of Chiefs’ players, coaches, and everything behind the scenes throughout the game from a Chiefs’ perspective.

Seth Keysor – @RealMNchiefsfan

I’m resistant to inserting a Chiefs content creator not from the Kansas City area into this mix, but Keysor’s stuff is too good. A Minnesota native and writer for The Athletic Kansas City, Seth Keysor breaks down Chiefs’ film on Twitter and will provide viewers with insightful analysis heading into next Sunday.

Arrowhead Pride – @ArrowHeadPride

Arrowhead Pride is similar to Eagles Nation, without the greased pole climbing tutorials. They’re much calmer in the central US. An affiliate of SB Nation, you’ll also be provided with articles and content ranging from fan experiences to an inside look into what’s happening in the building leading into the game. They also offer a podcast through their Twitter page, which appears to be a safe space for all things Chiefs.