BetMGM Most Bet NFL Games of 2022

Football is king in today’s America. It commands national attention whenever it’s on, driving revenue for the league and betting handle at sportsbooks. It’s no surprise that all ten of the most bet games from 2022 are NFL contests.

The unique distinction is that 2022 straddles two seasons; the end of the 2021 campaign and most of this season. That means we’re looking at games from both campaigns as we break down the most bet games from the past year.

10. September 8 | NFL Week 1 – TNF | Bills 31, Rams 10

This season’s opener between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams was met with much anticipation. The Rams’ banner-raising ceremony and Week 1 Thursday Night Football game drew the tenth-highest handle of the year, one of only two regular season games cracking the list.

Los Angeles opened as short home favorites, with bettors quickly hopping all over the Bills, installing them as a –2.5 favorite by kickoff. This contest would set the stage for both teams, with the Bills flourishing and the Rams sinking to one of the worst records in the NFL.

9. September 15 | NFL Week 2 – MNF | Chargers 24, Chiefs 27

No other division started the season with more optimism than the AFC West, and that’s reflected in Week 2’s Monday nighter. The Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2, with the visitors controlling most of the game.

Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs on a fourth-quarter comeback, leaving the backdoor open for a Chargers cover with less than two minutes to go.

8. January 22 | AFC Divisional Round | Bengals 19, Titans 16

Not surprisingly, the 2021 playoffs dominated betting handle, representing the top-eight most bet games. The AFC Divisional contest between the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans was the lowest-bet game of that bunch.

Defense was a theme across the Bengals playoff run, with all four of their playoff games staying beneath the total. This matchup didn’t even come close to the 48.5-point total.

7. January 17 | NFC Wild Card Round | Cardinals 11, Rams 34

The Rams were a popular play throughout last year’s playoffs, with all four games ranking in the top ten.

Their wild card game against the Arizona Cardinals had the seventh-highest handle but fifth-best ticket count, illustrating the public appeal for the eventual Super Bowl Champions. Los Angeles made short work of the Cardinals, easily covering the -3.5 spread.

6. January 22 | NFC Divisional Round | 49ers 13, Packers 10

The NFC Divisional battle between the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers was a professional bettors paradise. The second-round matchup had amassed the sixth-heftiest handle but only the tenth-most tickets, implying that large sums of money changed hands on January 22, 2022.

The Packers’ playoff misery continued, with Green Bay dropping 2-3 in the postseason since 2017.

5. January 23 | NFC Divisional Round | Rams 30, Buccaneers 27

Tom Brady and the 2021 Rams were a perfect storm of public attention. Brady’s fourth-quarter comeback came up short, allowing Sean McVay and company to punch their tickets to the next round and a date with the Niners.

This was the only playoff game in which the Rams were underdogs and the last time they covered before being crowned champs.

4. January 23 | AFC Divisional Round | Bills 36, Chiefs 42

The AFC Divisional contest between the Bills and Chiefs was the most entertaining game of 2022. Two of the best quarterbacks stood toe-to-toe, trading blows for five periods. Mahomes dealt the knockout blow on the opening drive in OT. This was the highest-scoring game of the postseason.

3. January 30 | AFC Championship | Bengals 27, Chiefs 24

The Chiefs needed overtime for the second week in a row to decide a winner, although the outcome favored the visitors in the championship round. That afforded more time for bettors to get to the window, making this the third-highest bet game, with the second-most tickets written.

2. January 30 | NFC Championship | 49ers 17, Rams 20

Another sharp favorite, the NFC Championship, saw the second-most action but only the third-most tickets.

The Rams staged a dramatic comeback, scoring 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to secure a Super Bowl berth. Still, underdog and UNDER backers were the real winners, with both cashing in on this one.

1. February 13 | Super Bowl LVI | Rams 23, Bengals 20

There are no surprises in the most bet game. Super Bowl LVI compiled the highest ticket count and handle, thanks to the smattering of props, alternates, and game lines. Everyone got a piece of the action as LA defeated Cincinnati 23-20 in front of their home crowd at SoFi Stadium.

Among the top ten payouts of 2022, the Big Game brought three $1 million bets, all different, and all on the Rams.