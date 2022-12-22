Betting Insights: Motor City Dan

With the Detroit Lions making a late-season run at the playoffs, Dan Campbell has emerged as a viable candidate to win NFL Coach of the Year. Also in the running, as the current favorite, is Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, who’s led his team to a 13-1 record through Week 15.

NFL Coach of the Year Insights @ BetMGM

Highest Ticket% : Dan Campbell 25.9%

: Dan Campbell 25.9% Highest Handle% : Mike McDaniel 15.9%

: Mike McDaniel 15.9% Biggest Liability : Dan Campbell

: Dan Campbell Odds Leader: Nick Sirianni -200

Campbell Trying to Overtake Sirianni for Coach of the Year

There’s been some significant line movement over the last week that should grab bettors’ attention in the NFL Coach of the Year market. Philly’s Sirianni set himself up for success with the team’s dominance in the NFC, which has them as front runners to be the conference’s top seed and favorite.

Sirianni opened the season with +1600 odds but rose to be a big favorite at -400 before Week 15. Not through any fault of his own, Sirianni saw those odds drop to -200 after Week 15, still a sizable favorite.

That cause for the line shift is coach Campbell, who’s led the Lions to three straight wins and posted a 4-1 record over their last five games. Detroit is in the hunt for an NFC playoff spot. Campbell opened the year with the same odds as Sirianni at +1600, and before Week 15, he sat at +900.

After the Lions defeated the New York Jets in a tight affair to improve to 7-7, Campbell saw his odds rise substantially to +175. This award is very much in play down the stretch between the two head coaches, who also occupy the two highest ticket percentages.

Campbell leads the pack with 25.9% of tickets and 18.9% of the handle. Sirianni has compiled 8.6% of tickets, along with 13.5% of the handle, an indication there’s been bigger bets placed on the Eagles’ coach.

With the recent line movement and season-long interest backing Campbell, the Lions’ head coach is also the book’s biggest liability to win NFL Coach of the Year.