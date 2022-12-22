Betting Insights: Motor City Dan

With the Detroit Lions making a late-season run at the playoffs, Dan Campbell has emerged as a viable candidate to win NFL Coach of the Year. Also in the running, as the current favorite, is Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, who’s led his team to a 13-1 record through Week 15.
NFL Coach of the Year Insights @ BetMGM
Highest Ticket%: Dan Campbell 25.9%
Highest Handle%: Mike McDaniel 15.9%
Biggest Liability: Dan Campbell
Odds Leader: Nick Sirianni -200
Campbell Trying to Overtake Sirianni for Coach of the Year
There’s been some significant line movement over the last week that should grab bettors’ attention in the NFL Coach of the Year market. Philly’s Sirianni set himself up for success with the team’s dominance in the NFC, which has them as front runners to be the conference’s top seed and favorite.
Sirianni opened the season with +1600 odds but rose to be a big favorite at -400 before Week 15. Not through any fault of his own, Sirianni saw those odds drop to -200 after Week 15, still a sizable favorite.
That cause for the line shift is coach Campbell, who’s led the Lions to three straight wins and posted a 4-1 record over their last five games. Detroit is in the hunt for an NFC playoff spot. Campbell opened the year with the same odds as Sirianni at +1600, and before Week 15, he sat at +900.
After the Lions defeated the New York Jets in a tight affair to improve to 7-7, Campbell saw his odds rise substantially to +175. This award is very much in play down the stretch between the two head coaches, who also occupy the two highest ticket percentages.
Campbell leads the pack with 25.9% of tickets and 18.9% of the handle. Sirianni has compiled 8.6% of tickets, along with 13.5% of the handle, an indication there’s been bigger bets placed on the Eagles’ coach.
With the recent line movement and season-long interest backing Campbell, the Lions’ head coach is also the book’s biggest liability to win NFL Coach of the Year.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.