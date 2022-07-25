Bettors Bearish on Indiana Hoosiers 2022 Win Total Forecast

The Indiana Hoosiers may not be the first program that comes to mind when people talk about college football in late July, but the betting slips say differently. The BetMGM Sportsbook currently has IU’s win total for 2022 at 4.5, the second most wagered college football team win total and the most frequently bet UNDER. It’s not just tickets coming in on the Hoosiers, as their UNDER has also seen the second most money put on any outcome.

At BetMGM, 87 percent of the bets and 94 percent of the money are coming in on Indiana going under that 4.5 wins, which makes the Hoosiers UNDER wager, the biggest liability to the Sportsbook. The opening odds were +105 on the OVER and currently sit at +115. For the UNDER, it opened at -125 and sits presently at -140.

The public does not believe in the Hoosiers in 2022 after the bottom dropped out during a 2021 campaign that saw them go 2-10 and winless in conference. So jumping from two wins to five is a bit of a stretch to many bettors.

The Hoosiers have gone through plenty of changes after last season’s disaster. IU has five new on-field coaches, including both coordinators. Head coach Tom Allen will return to calling defensive plays, bringing in former UMass head coach Walt Bell to run the offense.

IU will also have close to 40 new scholarship players in the mix. The Hoosiers team that walked off the field at Purdue last November is not the same Hoosiers team. One would think the change will help IU rebound, but it remains to be seen. New additions include quarterback Conner Bazelak (Missouri), running back Shaun Shivers (Auburn), and linebacker Bradley Jennings (Miami, FL).

Everyone will find out on September 2nd whether or not the changes will make a difference as IU opens at home against Big Ten foe Illinois. It may not turn many heads, but it’s a big game for the bettors. The Hoosiers are a 5.5-point favorite against the Illini at BetMGM.

The IU schedule is not an easy one. They play the usual Big Ten East schedule plus crossovers at Nebraska and home contests against Illinois and Purdue. The Hoosiers also play FCS foe Idaho, Western Kentucky at home, and a good Cincinnati team on the road in the non-conference slate. The Hoosiers could win five games. They could also have another clunker of a season.

Bettors will know early in the season whether or not they made the right pick or not.