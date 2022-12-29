Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren Interviews to be Bears President
Sammy Jacobs
According to an ESPN report, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren has interviewed with the NFL’s Chicago Bears to become their president/CEO.
Warren became the Big Tencommission in 2020 and helped navigate the conference through the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, the highlight of his time as Big Ten commission has been the addition of UCLA and USC to the conference and a record-breaking media rights deal.
Warren has an NFL background, holding positions in the league from 1997 to 2019. Most recently, Warren was the COO of the Minnesota Vikings and helped the franchise secure a new stadium while being named a Super Bowl host site. Warren worked with the Vikings in from 2005-2019 in other capacities. Before Minnesota, Warren was with the St. Louis Rams (1997-2000) and the Detroit Lions (2001-2003).
The Bears are currently on the outside looking in for the 2022 NFL Playoffs. Over at the FanDuel SportsBook, Chicago is a six-point underdog to the Lions.
