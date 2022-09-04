Bill Belichick Looks Forward to Working with DeVante Parker
Grant White
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has a proven track record of getting the most out of his players. Belichick is often credited with a relentless approach and keen eye for detail, setting him apart from other head coaches in the NFL. So it says something when he speaks about someone else’s work ethic and looks forward to collaborating with them.
That’s the glowing endorsement DeVante Parker got from Belichick as the Patriots continue their preparations for the upcoming season. Per the tweet from Mike Reiss, the usually tight-lipped Belichick had nothing but good things to say about Parker.
Bill Belichick on WR DeVante Parker: “Really takes a lot of pride in what he does. Has a very good understanding of his role in the passing game; he’s been a pleasure to work with. I look forward to working with him in the regular season, game-planning, and things like that.”
After an underwhelming start to his career with the Miami Dolphins, the Pats acquired Parker and a fifth-round pick from their division rivals this past offseason in exchange for their third-round selection.
Parker was selected 14th overall in the 2015 NFL Draft, failing to surpass 793 receiving yards in six of his seven seasons with Miami. Still, his career-best campaign in 2019 offers a glimpse of what was expected from Parker when he went off for 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns.
The Mac Jones era is underway in New England, and Parker adds another weapon to the arsenal as the Patriots look to make the playoffs for the 13th time in 14 years.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.