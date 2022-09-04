Bill Belichick Looks Forward to Working with DeVante Parker

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has a proven track record of getting the most out of his players. Belichick is often credited with a relentless approach and keen eye for detail, setting him apart from other head coaches in the NFL. So it says something when he speaks about someone else’s work ethic and looks forward to collaborating with them.

That’s the glowing endorsement DeVante Parker got from Belichick as the Patriots continue their preparations for the upcoming season. Per the tweet from Mike Reiss, the usually tight-lipped Belichick had nothing but good things to say about Parker.

Bill Belichick on WR DeVante Parker: “Really takes a lot of pride in what he does. Has a very good understanding of his role in the passing game; he’s been a pleasure to work with. I look forward to working with him in the regular season, game-planning, and things like that.” — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 4, 2022

After an underwhelming start to his career with the Miami Dolphins, the Pats acquired Parker and a fifth-round pick from their division rivals this past offseason in exchange for their third-round selection.

Parker was selected 14th overall in the 2015 NFL Draft, failing to surpass 793 receiving yards in six of his seven seasons with Miami. Still, his career-best campaign in 2019 offers a glimpse of what was expected from Parker when he went off for 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Mac Jones era is underway in New England, and Parker adds another weapon to the arsenal as the Patriots look to make the playoffs for the 13th time in 14 years.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Pats priced at +4000 on their Super Bowl futures board.