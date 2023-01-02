Bills-Bengals MNF Preview- A Classic in the Making

This game has all the pieces to be the NFL’s game of the year for the 2022-23 season. Buffalo, coming in on a six-game winning streak, is in the driver’s seat for home field throughout the playoffs, with Josh Allen’s excellence not needing to be elaborated on.

The Bengals, on a seven-game winning streak, look to be fully coming into form at the right time, with Joe Burrow cutting up defenses. Over the past few weeks, it’s hard to argue that any team looks better than either of these two clubs, they’re both peaking at the right time, and they, along with Kansas City, are setting up for another memorable AFC playoffs.

We’ve gone through some recent horrible Monday Night Football games recently, Colts-Chargers, Rams-Packers, and Patriots-Cardinals, to name a few, so let’s sit back and watch greatness go to work tonight.



Bills @ Bengals Game Information

Location: Paul Brown Stadium | Cincinnati, OH

Paul Brown Stadium | Cincinnati, OH Time: 8:30 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN

This game will be slightly delayed as they’re waiting for the Rose Bowl to finish, but nonetheless, a full day of football awaits.

Buffalo had a bit of an injury scare earlier in the week, but Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs headline the starters that will be good to go. Star safety Jordan Poyer is questionable to play tonight and would be a big hit to the secondary that needs to deal with Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd all night.

Cincinnati lost their starting right tackle La’el Collins for the season last week, so we’re anticipating to see how their protection comes together against a strong front seven for Buffalo. Burrow is already one of the most hit-and-sacked quarterbacks in the league as it is, so the loss of Collins will certainly be noticed.

Bills @ Bengals Game Odds on FanDuel

Spread: Bills -1.5 (-110) | Bengals +1.5 (-110)

Bills -1.5 (-110) | Bengals +1.5 (-110) Moneyline: Bills (-122) | Bengals (+104)

Bills (-122) | Bengals (+104) Total: Over 49.5 (-110) | Under 49.5 (-110)

I can’t help but ignore the Bengals flying under the radar for most of the season. It’s always the Chiefs or Bills in the media, but the reigning AFC champs keep getting overlooked. Yes, they came out of the gate abysmal this season, but since have been sensational and untouchable.

Winning seven straight, you never want to say a team looks flawless, but they look pretty darn complete. Joe Burrow is playing himself back into the backend MVP discussions, and as a team, they’ve shown they can beat you in any way possible.

In their home building, they are fully aware of the stakes. Burrow’s known for being calm, cool, and collected in these pivotal situations, and none has been higher for this Bengals team yet this season. We’ll throw some coin on the Bengals side tonight, but this game should be so good that you almost rather sit back and enjoy rather than sweat a bet.

Bills @ Bengals Player Props on FanDuel

Ja’Marr Chase ATDS +105 | Tee Higgins ATDS +175

ATDS +105 | ATDS +175 Ja’Marr Chase OVER 81.5 Receiving Yards

OVER 81.5 Receiving Yards Dawson Knox ATDS +220

ATDS +220 Devin Singletary UNDER 42.5 Rushing Yards

We’re touting two touchdown props out of Cincy’s receiving room as what could be a potential shootout, Joe Burrow has thrown the second most touchdowns this season, so both are capable of hitting. Tee Higgins is on a four-game touchdown streak and feels underpriced at +175. His line should be closer to Chase’s, so we look to buy the value here.

Ja’Marr Chase has fully returned to form since his injury, as over the last three weeks, he’s been targeted 39 times. Over that stretch, he’s led the league in red zone targets and found the endzone twice. The opportunity fully presents itself as the trust Burrow has in him is abundantly clear. We’re looking to play both his touchdown and yardage prop here.

After an underwhelming first three months of the NFL season, the Josh Allen-Dawson Knox connection is peaking at the right time. He’s been targeted 20 times over the past three games, the most of any three-game stretch of his this season, and has found the endzone in each game. At over 2-1 odds, the value is certainly there.

We’re also looking to fade Devin Singletary tonight as we see this as a back-and-forth battle between Allen and Burrow and limited rushing attempts across the board. We don’t see ample opportunities for Singletary with an emerging James Cook.