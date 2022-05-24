The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills will both invade NFC team home openers in Week 1 and are currently road favorites with the regular season still months away.

You can find the current Week 1 lines on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Buffalo Bills (-1) at Los Angeles Rams

It’s somewhat of a surprise to see the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams as home underdogs in Week 1, but then you see who their opponent is and it at least makes some sense. The Buffalo Bills are the current odds on favorite to win the Super Bowl this season at +650, while the Rams sit with the fourth-highest odds at +1100.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Rams definitely have the pieces on their roster that can make for another deep run, but the Bills have unfinished business and added Von Miller from these same Rams, in hopes he might be the missing piece to help them get that elusive last stop on defense. Even though the Bills are favored right now, there’s plenty of time for line movement and it’s such a tight spread that LA could be favorites by the time the NFL season kicks off and the Rams raise their banner on September 8th.

Kansas City Chiefs (-3) at Arizona Cardinals

This will be the Kansas City Chiefs first regular-season game without the dynamic duo of Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill. It’s certainly going to be interesting to see which newcomer the star quarterback targets with Hill’s departure, with JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling the likely candidates. Tight end Travis Kelce will still be the major focal point of KC’s passing game.

No one is expecting their offense to fall off a cliff, but should the Chiefs be Week 1 favorites on the road in a difficult environment like Arizona?

While the Cardinals will be without DeAndre Hopkins for the season’s first six games due to a performance-enhancing substance suspension, that leaves the door wide open for Kyler Murray’s former Oklahoma teammate Marquise Brown to make an immediate impact after being acquired from Baltimore. Arizona did finish last season with a dismal home record of just 3-5, while the Chiefs posted a 5-3 record on the road. That might give the advantage to Kansas City, but there’s more room for growth from this Arizona team this season, and that could be shown as early as Week 1 from a team that’s been quick to get out of the gate in the past (5-2 start in 2020; 7-0 start in 2021).