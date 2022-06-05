Bills & Chiefs Sit Atop the AFC Championship Futures Market

The AFC is as wide open as ever this season, with Josh Allen and the powerful Buffalo Bills having the top odds to win the conference championship.

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were a surprise winner of the AFC title last season and they’ll open the year with the eighth-best odds to repeat at +1300.

The Bengals fell to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 56 but managed to make some key additions in the offseason when they signed guard Alex Cappa and center Ted Karras. Burrow needed more protection and time to throw in the pocket and these two players are clear upgrades who should leave the franchise quarterback upright.

Buffalo will present a key challenger for the Bengals, who currently boast the best odds to win the AFC Championship this year at +350. The Bills went out and made a splash in free agency, signing Von Miller to a six-year deal. This should help the Bills on the defensive side of things, which has been an issue in big games in prior seasons. If Allen can continue replicating what he’s done over the last two seasons for the Bills, this offense might be unstoppable and one that can get Buffalo back to the Promised Land.

Patrick Mahomes saw his best deep threat in Tyreek Hill get traded to the Miami Dolphins this offseason, but the Kansas City Chiefs still own the second-highest odds to win the AFC title at +500. The Chiefs also lost Tyrann Mathieu who depart for New Orleans in free agency which could hurt the defense, but it’s hard to count out this Kansas City team with how explosive they’ve shown to be under Mahomes and Andy Reid.

The Los Angeles Chargers might be the best value team at the top end of the spectrum. They boast odds of +850, which is a tie for the third-highest odds this season, and made some significant moves in the offseason to improve an already good roster. Tom Telesco went out and acquired Khalil Mack from the Chicago Bears, while also signing J.C. Jackson and Sebastian Joseph-Day in free agency. These moves should help solidify their defense, knowing very well what this offense is capable of with Justin Herbert and Austin Ekeler leading the charge.

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos also have odds of +850, which should make the AFC West one of, if not the best divisions in football this year. The Broncos have been searching for a quarterback as the missing piece and now that they have it, so the sky’s the limit for this team that already boasts a stellar defense.

If you’re looking further down on the list for more value, the Miami Dolphins at +2000 might intrigue you. Not only did the Dolphins front office give Tua Tagovailoa one of the most electric weapons in football with the aforementioned Hill, but they also bolstered the offensive line by making a splash in free agency by signing left tackle Terron Armstead to a five-year contract worth $75,000,000. If the Dolphins signal-caller can manage to live up to his potential as the former fifth overall pick in the 2020 draft, there’s no reason Miami can’t be the team to represent the AFC for Super Bowl 57.

