Bills-Chiefs: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

Two of the best teams in football are set to collide on Sunday afternoon, with the Buffalo Bills paying a visit to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs.

Buffalo Bills (-142) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (+120) Total: 53.5 (O -115, U -105)

You’re probably not a football fan if you can’t get up for the Bills and Chiefs. These two elite teams are set to clash on Sunday for the fifth time since 2020. The Chiefs have won three of the last four meetings, with the last one being in the divisional round of the 2021 playoffs, which people are still talking about because of how that game ended.

Both teams head into this contest playing well, each boasting a 4-1 record. The Bills’ only loss on the season was to the Miami Dolphins, while the Chiefs fell to the Indianapolis Colts. There’s always anticipation when two elite quarterbacks matchup, and that will be no different when Josh Allen faces Patrick Mahomes.

Through five weeks, the Bills have been the more complete team, considering both offense and defense, which means it shouldn’t be a tremendous shock that they sit as road favorites at -142 on the moneyline. Still, it’s not easy to beat the Chiefs at home, so it’ll be interesting to see how bettors approach this matchup.

There’s something suspicious about why the Bills are favorites in the manner they are. If you watched how some Bills players reacted to the Chiefs’ loss in the playoffs last season, they should have a little extra juice on Sunday, leading them to come out on top and cover the spread.

Best Bet: Bills -2.5 (-118)

Heavy point totals have occurred in three of the last four times they’ve faced off, which likely shouldn’t be a shock to anyone unless they’ve been living under a rock. The previous four matchups have seen total points scored of 43, 62, 58, and 78. There’s a reasonable total set for Sunday, which sits at 53.5. The Chiefs are the highest-scoring team in the NFL with 159 points, while the Bills aren’t far behind in second with 152. It’s easy to overthink this game and believe that both defenses will show up, but there haven’t been enough sizable changes from either squad to suggest this game will be any different. Von Miller adds an element to the Bills’ pass rush, but that alone shouldn’t stop bettors from gravitating towards the over 53.5.

Best Bet: Over 53.5 (-115)

Game Pick: Bills 33, Chiefs 27