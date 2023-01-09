Bills' Damar Hamlin Returns to Buffalo on Monday

Exactly seven days after one of the scariest incidents witnessed on a football field, Damar Hamlin will return to Buffalo after receiving treatment at the UC Health Center following his cardiac arrest. The 24-year-old has progressed past critical condition, and with his return home, it finally feels like the Bills can focus on football and their quest for the franchise’s first-ever Lombardi Trophy.
Obviously, we won’t see Hamlin on the field again this season, but it’s to be determined whether he plays football in the future. For the time being, it’s great to see him back where he belongs, in Buffalo, and in good spirits following a series of tweets from his personal Twitter account during Buffalo’s Week 18 win over the New England Patriots.
