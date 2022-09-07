Bills Getting Backed By Public to Win Super Bowl LVII

With the NFL season kicking off tomorrow and the Buffalo Bills on the schedule, there’s been a lot of backing from the public surrounding their futures.

After being 13 seconds from the AFC Championship in 2021, the Bills are back with a vengeance, and the public is buying into that rhetoric.

The team went out in the offseason and attacked their most significant area of need, a veteran player on defense that can be a difference maker. They signed two-time Super Bowl champion Von Miller to a six-year deal, and there’s hope in Buffalo that he’s the missing piece for this team to get over the hump.

Bills Seeing Big Bets

With the pieces now in place on defense and an offense that will give opposing defensive coordinators nightmares, the Bills are leading the charge in tickets and handle percentage to win the Super Bowl. What’s noteworthy here for Buffalo is that not only do they boast the highest ticket count at 16%, but they also own a higher handle percentage of 25%, which is more telling as to the type of bets that are coming in on Buffalo this season. It’s evident that big money and some sizable bets have come in on the Bills to hoist the Lombardi this year, and that shouldn’t be a surprise if you look at some of the other teams drawing interest from the public.

Top 5 Teams with Highest Handle Percentage

Team Odds Handle Bet Count Buffalo Bills 600 25% 16% Kansas City Chiefs 1000 7% 6% Los Angeles Chargers 1400 7% 6% Tampa Bay Buccaneers 750 6% 5% Green Bay Packers 1200 6% 5%

Defending Champs Undervalued?

A lot of the Los Angeles Rams roster remains intact after winning the Super Bowl last year, with one significant departure heading to Buffalo. Notably, the team gave quarterback Matthew Stafford another weapon with Allen Robinson, who should get a sizable amount of looks in this new offense under Liam Coen. Even with some question marks, there’s still a lot of positivity surrounding this team, yet they’ve gathered just 5% of tickets and 5% of the handle. In an NFC still relatively wide open for the taking, it’s interesting to follow the lack of backing for the defending champs.

Chargers Team on the Rise

The Los Angeles Chargers are a trendy bet to win the Super Bowl this season, and for a good reason. They upgraded their secondary in the offseason by signing J.C. Jackson. Not only will the defense be much improved, but the offense should also continue being one of the most efficient and electric ones in football, with Justin Herbert leading the way. Still, the Chargers will play in an AFC West, which should be the toughest division in the NFL, but that hasn’t stopped the public from looking at them to win the Super Bowl. The Chargers currently boast 6% of tickets and 7% of the handle, which has them in a tie for second in both respective categories. The Chargers hype is significant and likely warranted, with the team trending positively.