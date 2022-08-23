Bills Have Earned Their Spot on the Super Bowl Futures Board

For decades, Buffalo Bills fans have been slamming each other through tables in anticipation of this exact moment. A season rife with optimism as they head into the campaign as legitimate Super Bowl contenders. The Bills have spent the past few seasons stockpiling talented players on both sides of the football. With an effective system, several years of experience with the core group, and some new complementary pieces added, the AFC is the Bills for the taking.

Bills Mafia has suffered through some lean years, but for the first time since the early 1990s, this team could make a run to the NFL’s championship game.

Core Offensive Nucleus

The Bills wouldn’t be anywhere close to where they are now without Josh Allen, and things could have ended up a lot differently for the former seventh overall selection. Allen struggled through his first two seasons in the NFL, compiling a 56.3% completion percentage with 30 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. Credit where credit is due, Allen put in the work in the offseason and re-invented himself as a legitimate franchise quarterback. The University of Wyoming product came back with a vengeance in years three and four, combining for a 66.1% completion rate and a 73-25 touchdown to interception ratio. Further, he almost doubled his yardage, throwing for 5,163 in his first two seasons compared to 8,951 over his last two. Allen is the nucleus of the Bills’ offense and has the chemistry to take this team to new heights.

Allen’s coming-out party coincides with the arrival of Stefon Diggs, who has been the Bills’ top receiver over the last couple of years. The two-time Pro Bowler set a career and league-high in receiving yards in 2020, hauling 127 catches for 1,535 yards. Diggs nearly matched that total last year and will continue to get the majority of the looks in the passing game. Complementary pieces such as Devin Singletary, Dawson Knox, and Isaiah McKenzie ensure that the offense will know no limits in 2022.

Imposing Defense

Last year, there was no better defensive unit in the NFL, and you could make a convincing case that the Bills got better in the offseason. Buffalo had the league’s best scoring defense and total defense, giving opponents no hope of keeping pace with the Bills’ offense.

The defending AFC North champs added to their ranks this past offseason, signing Von Miller and Daquan Jones while using their first-round draft pick on highly-touted prospect Kaiir Elam. Those are plus-additions to each layer of their defense, meaning we could see an even stingier unit this season.

That’s without considering All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer, second-team All-Pro cornerback Micah Hyde, or former All-Rookie Team Ed Oliver. There is confidence throughout this team, and the Bills aren’t afraid to flex their muscles.

BetMGM Super Bowl Insights and Analysis

Professional and public bettors alike can’t get enough of the Bills, as they have been elevated to the top of the futures board at BetMGM. Although it may be ill-advised to take the betting favorite ahead of the season, you wouldn’t be wrong for wanting a piece of the action. Buffalo’s offensive pedigree and imposing defense set it apart from the rest of the competitors. May the tables rise up to meet you Bills Mafia, now is your time to shine.