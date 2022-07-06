Bills Holding Highest Odds to Win Super Bowl LVII

After the Buffalo Bills’ disappointing finish last season, they’ll enter the 2022 season as Super Bowl favorites after upgrading their roster.

Josh Allen is expected to take even more significant steps and be an MVP candidate, while the addition of Von Miller could be the missing piece for a defense that couldn’t get a final stop when they needed one. Miller not only has the experience of winning a Super Bowl but also brings something to the table the Bills have been lacking. Expectations are sky-high for this Buffalo team heading into next season, where they own the highest odds to win the Super Bowl at +650. The Bills opened in a tie with the Kansas City Chiefs for the highest odds at +750, with the Chiefs falling to +900 and the Bills rising.

The Chiefs still hold the third-highest odds to win Super Bowl LVII, but there are questions about how their offense will respond without Tyreek Hill in the fold. Hill was dealt to the Miami Dolphins in a trade, which leaves Travis Kelce as the primary target in KC. There’s no doubt that Kelce still holds a ton of value as a premier tight end in football, but he’s getting to the age where there will be questions about how long he can stay this durable. Adding JuJu Smith-Schuster should give Patrick Mahomes a nice slot receiver, but the departure of Tyrann Mathieu leaves a hole in the team’s secondary.

After Tom Brady announced his return to the NFL, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers saw their odds rise, where they currently sit at +750 with the second-highest odds after opening up at +2500. Brady is clearly an outlier with how elite he still is at age 44, but with the majority of the band coming back for the Bucs, there’s no reason they can’t find a way to take home the NFL’s ultimate prize again.

The defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams boast the fourth-highest Super Bowl odds at +1100. There’s a lot to like about this roster, and they should still hold one of the league’s best offenses in 2022-23.

Rounding out the top five in Super Bowl odds for next season are the Green Bay Packers at +1200, who also dealt a star wide receiver this offseason like the Chiefs. Without Davante Adams in the fold, Aaron Rodgers will need a new number one target, but the defense should be improved, which could balance things out.

The Bills hold the current highest odds to win the Super Bowl next season and have the highest number of tickets, backing them with 12.1% of tickets. Behind the Bills are the Denver Broncos with 10.9% and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with 8.2%.

In terms of the money, the Bills also own the highest handle percentage at 17.3%, followed by the Broncos with 12.1%, and the Los Angeles Chargers with 8.8%.

The book’s current biggest liabilities are the Denver Broncos, Buffalo Bills, and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Below are the top five Super Bowl favorites from the BetMGM Sportsbook.