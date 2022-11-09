The Buffalo Bills are being challenged in the AFC East more than most thought they would, and Josh Allen’s lead in the MVP odds has vanished coming off his two-interception performance in defeat. Questions about his health are also impacting the market.

Nevertheless, after dominating the odds before Week 9, Allen remains a player who gets the most backing to capture his first MVP.

NFL MVP Line Movement (Week 9 –> Current)

Patrick Mahomes: +450 –> +225

+450 –> +225 Josh Allen : +110 –> +250

: +110 –> +250 Jalen Hurts: +350 –> +250

Mahomes, Allen Getting Traction in MVP Race

If you had to pick a quarterback to start a franchise with, you’d be hard-pressed to find a name other than Allen and Patrick Mahomes at the top of everyone’s lists. Both signal callers have cannons for arms and also possess the ability to make plays out of nothing with their legs.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Bills are well-positioned to go deep into January, and a big reason for that is the play of their respective quarterbacks.

Mahomes is the odds-on favorite to take home the award at +225, with not just Allen but also Jalen Hurts behind him at +250.

Of the three, Mahomes and Allen are getting significant traction in the betting markets. That’s noteworthy because of how impressive the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles have looked, but it’s hard to argue that Mahomes and Allen haven’t been more dynamic.

Looking towards their betting insights, Allen leads the charge with the highest ticket and handle percentages. The former Wyoming quarterback has garnered 16.7% of tickets, along with 25.4% of the handle.

Mahomes has only seen slightly less interest, owning 13.9% of tickets and 24.9% of the handle. With these betting insights, it becomes pretty clear that not only are tickets coming in towards Allen and Mahomes, but that big money has been following this pair of franchise quarterbacks.

With Allen slightly leading Mahomes in those categories, he’s also currently considered the book’s biggest liability.