Bills’ Josh Allen To Start In Week 15 vs. Panthers

In his weekly spot with WGR 550 in Buffalo, Bills head coach Sean McDermott revealed that he expects quarterback Josh Allen to play against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

This past week, Allen wore a walking boot to his postgame presser following Buffalo’s 33-27 loss against Tampa Bay. The former Wyoming product appeared to injure his ankle in the fourth quarter. The injury likely occurred during a 23-yard scamper when Buccaneers linebacker, Devin White, tackled him from behind. It was almost as if Allen’s leg folded underneath him, but he managed to stay in the game.

Allen then threw a touchdown pass on the very next play before getting his foot retaped on the sidelines.

Buffalo’s as high as a 12-point home favorite against the Panthers. However, with some uncertainty about Allen’s ankle, sharp bettors aren’t wasting any time to grab the points with the away underdogs.

