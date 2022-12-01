Bills-Patriots DFS Showdown: Injury and Depth Analysis

Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com. For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here.

QUARTERBACK:

The Buffalo Bills will travel to Foxborough to face the New England Patriots in an AFC East divisional showdown on Thursday Night Football. Josh Allen headlines this DFS showdown slate, but we’re not going to sit back and act like he’s been exceptional over the past couple of weeks. No player on this slate will feature as high of a ceiling as Allen, given his dual-threat abilities, but we’re hoping he can build on that late fourth-quarter drive on Thanksgiving. Mac Jones is coming off his best game of the season, where he threw for 382 yards and two touchdowns, but he didn’t even throw the ball 40 times, so we cannot rely on chunk plays as value going forward.

RUNNING BACK:

Damien Harris has been ruled out for tonight’s game which would vault Rhamondre Stevenson into the workhorse back role. Stevenson should see roughly 15 carries on the safe side, but his receiving upside is what we value, as he’s averaging nearly eight targets per game over his last five games. J.J. Taylor will be the rotational back, and in the lone game where he saw snaps, he recorded ten carries in Harris’s absence. We view that as Taylor’s ceiling, given how Stevenson has played, and that the game was a massive blowout.

Devin Singletary will be the lead back for Buffalo and has averaged 15 carries per game over his last three while finding the end zone three times during that stretch. James Cook will be the primary rotational back who will register a couple of carries, but last game, he saw a season-high in targets, so we’ll hope for him to build on that tonight. Nyheim Hines has only had two carries and one reception in four games as a Bill, a relatively underwhelming role given his acquisition.

WIDE RECEIVER:

Jakobi Meyers is listed as questionable, but we’re optimistic about his odds of being out there. It also will be critical to monitor whether or not he could be on any sort of limited snap count as the day unfolds. Nelson Agholor had a solid showing last Thursday, where he led all receivers in targets with a season-high snap%, so we’ll look for his role to continue. DeVante Parker will be the WR3 but is somewhat inconsistent in his nine games this season, going north of 60 yards in four and under 25 in the other five. Tyquan Thornton and Kendrick Bourne will be the other options, with Bourne getting the edge as Thronton only has four receptions over the past five weeks.

Stefon Diggs will be Josh Allen’s top target, and his upside does not need to be elaborated on too much. He has shown a 15-target ceiling and is second in the league in receptions, so his role is as cemented as they come. Gabe Davis has averaged six targets per game and offers a vertical threat that is always desirable on a showdown slate. Isaiah McKenzie is coming off his best game of the season, where he was targeted ten times and recorded nearly 100 yards, so he has upside, but five targets is a more realistic expectation. Khalil Shakir will rotate in and eat some snaps, but he won’t see more than a target or two if he is lucky.

TIGHT END:

On paper, Hunter Henry is the TE1, but Jonnu Smith has averaged slightly more targets per game. Neither reaches the four-target per-game mark, but Henry has the edge in the red zone that needs to be noted. Dawson Knox has had an underwhelming season, but New England has allowed eight touchdowns to opposing tight ends this season, second-most in the league, so there could be an opportunity available for him tonight.