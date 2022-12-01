Bills-Patriots DFS Showdown: Slate Strategy Analysis

Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com. For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here.

MULTIPLIER TARGETS:

Josh Allen features the highest optimal probability on this DFS showdown slate on Thursday Night Football between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots. Allen hasn’t been great as of late, tossing seven interceptions over his last five games, but we’re well aware of his ceiling. He’ll be highly owned, so if you’re confident in his ability to turn it back, he’s always worth the price tag. Nonetheless, he’s surpassed 75 rushing yards in three of the last four games, which would supplement if his arm doesn’t look exceptional.

Stefon Diggs has one of the highest non-QB ceilings in all of football, garnering 15 targets isn’t a stretch anymore. A double-digit target workload is an expectation every game, ranking third in receiving yards with nine touchdowns. There is more than enough value for him to turn optimal if Allen chooses to feed him relentlessly.

Rhamondre Stevenson is set to be the workhorse back tonight, as Damien Harris will be held out due to injury. His receiving work has been through the roof as of late, averaging nearly eight targets per game over the last five games, but not having to worry about sharing the ball with another dominant back has him on a potential path to finish atop the optimal board. His ownership will be up there as a result, but as the RB1 and potential WR1, he’s worth the cost.

Mac Jones offers an interesting path tonight as five different receivers had more than 60 receiving yards last week, opening up an optimal window for Jones. We can’t expect that mark entirely, but it speaks to the well-spread-out nature of this offense that could provide value to an under-owned and affordable quarterback at the multiplier.

FLEX OPTIONS:

Gabe Davis and Isaiah McKenzie will not be cheap by any means. There is value in both, but we will give the edge to Davis. He offers more consistency and relative upside given his deep-threat capabilities, whereas McKenzie can see the targets to put on a great game, but his price is a little too rich for our blood since he’s only eclipsed 40 yards twice this season.

Staying away from a pricey Jakobi Meyers is the move for us. He’s listed as questionable, and the upside he could offer isn’t worth the threat of getting burned by a potentially limited workload. We’re buying into Nelson Aghlor’s strong Thanksgiving performance, where he saw eight targets and found the end zone, as an affordable play to infuse some financial flexibility into your lineups.

DeVante Parker stands the most to gain snap-wise from a potentially limited Meyers, as Parker saw 97% of the snaps in the two games Meyers missed earlier in the season. He’s shown flashes at times that are worth noting and will not see as high ownership as Agholor.

Devin Singletary has averaged 15 carries over the past three games, but his receiving work hasn’t been significant recently, and his carries will eventually trend back down. We project for him to come in noticeably over-owned, so we’ll stay away from him tonight.

We’re favoring a much cheaper Jonnu Smith rather than paying up for Hunter Henry, as the target gap between the two is minimal, with Smith having the edge per game. Henry has a red-zone advantage, but not enough to pay up for him.

Dawson Knox might be one of our favorite plays on the board as a buy-low opportunity with a great matchup. New England has surrendered the second-most touchdowns to opposing tight ends this season in football, at eight, and Knox hauled in three touchdowns in three games last season against the Patriots. He’s under-owned, given how he’s played (as he should be), but if he can find the end zone, nothing else matters.

James Cook is attractive, given the targets he could see, but his rushing upside is still in question. We’d rather dedicate a few thousand dollars to a marquee player on the slate. Siding with minimally priced options such as J.J. Taylor, Khalil Shakir, or Tyquan Thornton feels more secure.

Taylor will be the most popular minimally priced player, thanks to Damien Harris, but the potential upside surrounding Thornton is attractive, especially if Meyers is limited in any capacity.