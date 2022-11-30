Bills-Patriots: How to Watch, Stream & Bet 'Thursday Night Football'

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, spread, and game total, many other options are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.
There’s been some slight line movement that’s worth noting, with the Bills opening as 5.5-point road favorites and dropping to four. It’s hard to pinpoint what the Bills need to change, but it’s evident that it’s something on defense, a massive area of concern in the latter weeks of November. If the Patriots can control the clock and utilize their strong ground game, it could be a long night for a Buffalo defense that’s been giving up plenty of yards in the last month.
Still, the Bills boast one of the NFL’s top offenses, meaning it will be worth following to see how one of the top defensive units responds. New England’s strength is on that side of the football, and they will have to throw different looks at a talented Bills unit. Keep an eye on this line before kick-off, knowing that the Bills haven’t been able to get separation over their opponents lately, which could lead to a back-door Patriots’ cover.
Injuries to Watch for
Bills: Dion Dawkins, OT (DNP), Von Miller, OLB (DNP)
