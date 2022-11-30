Bills-Patriots: How to Watch, Stream & Bet 'Thursday Night Football'

Two AFC East rivals will collide on Thursday Night Football, with the New England Patriots playing host to the Buffalo Bills.

There have been some recent concerns about the Buffalo Bills on defense despite their 8-3 record, and there could be more when they take on a well-coached Patriots team on a short week.

If the Patriots hope to stay in the hunt in the AFC, they will have to start stringing together victories, none more important than a divisional matchup against the Bills in Week 13.

This matchup screams offense vs. defense, so it will be interesting to see which reigns superior.

When and Where is Bills-Patriots?

Bills: 8-3 | Patriots: 6-5

Date: December 1, 2022 | Kick-Off: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts | Stadium: Gillette Stadium

How to Watch Bills-Patriots?

TV: NBC, Amazon Prime | Live Stream: Amazon Prime/NBC

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung, Terry McAulay

How to Bet Bills-Patriots

Moneyline: Bills (-198) | Patriots (+166)

Spread: Bills -4 (-110) | Patriots +4 (-110)

Total: 43.5 (O-110, U-110)

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, spread, and game total, many other options are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.

There’s been some slight line movement that’s worth noting, with the Bills opening as 5.5-point road favorites and dropping to four. It’s hard to pinpoint what the Bills need to change, but it’s evident that it’s something on defense, a massive area of concern in the latter weeks of November. If the Patriots can control the clock and utilize their strong ground game, it could be a long night for a Buffalo defense that’s been giving up plenty of yards in the last month.

Still, the Bills boast one of the NFL’s top offenses, meaning it will be worth following to see how one of the top defensive units responds. New England’s strength is on that side of the football, and they will have to throw different looks at a talented Bills unit. Keep an eye on this line before kick-off, knowing that the Bills haven’t been able to get separation over their opponents lately, which could lead to a back-door Patriots’ cover.

Check back tomorrow on SportsGrid for our best bets involving this Bills-Patriots clash! There will be plenty of bets to keep track of, including ones involving the total, spread, and moneyline.

Injuries to Watch for

Bills: Dion Dawkins, OT (DNP), Von Miller, OLB (DNP)

Patriots: Damien Harris, RB (DNP), Isaiah Wynn, OT (DNP), Jabrill Peppers, FS (DNP)