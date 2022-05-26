Bills-Rams Highlights Most Bet Games for NFL Week 1 Action

There’s already been plenty of action placed on Week 1 of the NFL season, with the Buffalo Bills visiting the Los Angeles Rams seeing the most tickets.

Below you can find the top-three games that have seen the most bets ahead of Week 1 from the BetMGM Sportsbook.

1. Buffalo Bills (+1) vs Los Angeles Rams (-1) Total: 52.5

That shouldn’t exactly be a surprise in what many people expect to be a shootout, with both offenses looking to once again be dynamic and each side having Super Bowl aspirations.

The Bills and Rams last met in 2020 and that contest didn’t disappoint either, with Buffalo coming out on top 35-32 at home.

These two high-scoring teams are likely going to be popular amongst the public during this season and that should be expected with both teams boasting top-five odds to win the Super Bowl this season.

Buffalo won the AFC East with a record of 11-6 last season, while the Rams did the same in the NFC West at 12-5.

In terms of where the public is gravitating right now, 81% of tickets for the spread are coming in on the Buffalo Bills, who also boast 91% of the handle.

It’s also unsurprising to see the public being heavy on the over 52.5, with 86% of the handle falling there along with 54% of the tickets.

2. New Orleans Saints (-4) vs Atlanta Falcons (+4) Total: 42.5

The Saints and Falcons met twice last season, which saw Atlanta defeat New Orleans 27-25, followed by the Saints returning the favor and beating the Falcons 30-20.

We know that these two teams are capable of putting up points when they collide, which should make bettors even more intrigued by this matchup that’s currently set with a low total.

There are a fair amount of unknowns for both sides of this game on offense right now, but we should get more clarity during OTA’s and preseason action.

As of this moment, the public has faith in Dennis Allen and the Saints on the spread, where 88% of tickets and 89% of the handle are on New Orleans for Week 1 at -4.

Even with these two clubs having a history against one another as NFC South rivals, there’s an expectation from the public that this could be more of a defensive battle where not a lot of points are scored.

Currently, 80% of bets and 75% of the handle are on the under 42.5, which might not be a huge surprise with a good Saints defense and an improving one in Atlanta.

The Falcons lead the all-time season series 54-52.

3. Philadelphia Eagles (-3.5) vs Detroit Lions (+3.5) Total: 46.5

The last time that Philadelphia and Detroit met was back in 2021 when the Eagles blew out the Lions by a score of 44-6.

The Lions and Eagles both appear to be teams that should make strides in the 2022 NFL season, which makes this Week 1 matchup one that should intrigue bettors.

Philadelphia went out this offseason and acquired star wideout A.J. Brown, and this will likely mark his season debut in what should be a more dynamic Eagles offense.

There are some interesting trends that you’re already seeing with this contest, with the public backing the spread, but also the Lions on the moneyline.

However, 62% of bets and 85% of the handle are siding with the Eagles on the spread at -3.5 compared to 71% of moneyline bets on the Lions, with the Eagles owning 53% of the handle.

In terms of the total, which is currently set at 46.5, there’s currently a heavy lean on the over, with 88% of bets and 78% of the handle.