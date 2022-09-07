Bills-Rams: How to Watch, Stream & Bet 'Thursday Night Football'
Zachary Cook
The Los Angeles Rams are set to kick off their Super Bowl title defense when they play host to the Buffalo Bills to open up the 2022 NFL season.
There’s so much to like about these teams, which makes this an exciting matchup for the NFL’s opener, as the Bills are currently listed as the Super Bowl favorites in 2022.
Both teams are expected to be juggernauts on the field, and there’s also a star player who switched sides in the offseason, with Von Miller signing a long-term deal with Buffalo Bills after winning his second Super Bowl.
The visiting Bills finished 2021 with an 11-6 record and a 5-3 record as the visitors. The Rams were 12-5, in addition to a 5-3 home record.
When and Where is Bills-Rams?
Bills: 0-0 | Rams: 0-0 Date: September 8, 2022, | Kick-Off: 8:20 p.m. ET Location: Inglewood, California | Stadium: SoFi Stadium
How to Watch Bills-Rams?
TV: NBC, Amazon Prime | Live Stream: Amazon Prime/NBC Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung, Terry McAulay
In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, spread, and game total, many other options are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.
It’s somewhat peculiar that the defending Super Bowl champions will play at home for Week 1 as underdogs, but that’s precisely the case with the Rams. This game will have plenty of eyeballs for obvious reasons, and there are some potential bets to target. Super Bowl-winning teams the year prior have been relatively dominant in season openers the following year, posting a 38-16-1 record during Week 1, which should bode well for the Rams.
Still, there’s a reason the Bills are Super Bowl favorites, and it shouldn’t be forgotten how close they were to the big game last season. If Josh Allen can continue on a positive trajectory with his Buffalo offense, it’s hard not to look towards the Bills in this matchup on the spread, especially after the improvements they made on defense.
Even with both defenses offering a challenge, the offenses might be even better at this stage, so don’t be surprised if plenty of points are scored.
Injuries to Watch for
Bills: OL Tommy Doyle DNP Tuesday, TE Quintin Morris DNP Tuesday
