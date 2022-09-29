Bills-Ravens: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

The Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens have Super Bowl or bust aspirations in 2022, and they’ll collide in a much-anticipated matchup on Sunday.

Buffalo Bills (-162) vs. Baltimore Ravens (+136) Total: 51 (O -110, U -110)

The Ravens and Bills should boast two of the best offenses in the NFL, and that means there’s potential for some offensive fireworks when they face off this weekend. The Bills have won three straight meetings with the Ravens, and it’s going to be interesting to see which MVP candidate, Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson, balls out more in this meeting. The Bills enter this matchup after losing their first game to the Miami Dolphins, while the Ravens were successful in their offensive explosion over the New England Patriots. Regardless of their records, many eyeballs, especially those looking in the futures market, will be on this game.

There hasn’t been much to be confident in Baltimore’s defense early, and with the injuries piling up for the Bills, they could also be in trouble. It was already going to be a difficult task to stop Jackson, but it becomes even harder when you consider the injuries on the Bills’ defensive line and questionable secondary. It’s not difficult to expect the Bills’ offense to feast in this matchup, as they controlled most of the play against the Dolphins. Additionally, the Ravens’ defense presents a more straightforward challenge, and Ken Dorsey should be able to redeem himself with big schemes for the Bills’ offense.

As much as Jackson has proved that he deserves to be in the MVP conversation, it’s hard to see the defense of the Ravens doing enough to keep them in this game. Many points will be scored, which shouldn’t be shocking. The Bills should control the game and pull away in the fourth quarter.

Best Bet: Bills -3 (-110)

Through three games, the Ravens lead the NFL in scoring with 99 points, while the Bills aren’t far behind in second with 91. Both offenses are averaging over 30 points per game, and it doesn’t appear that will change in Week 4, at least not for the visiting Bills. Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald has yet to develop a great scheme. That won’t be good enough against Josh Allen and one of the most creative offenses in football. The Ravens should still be able to do their fair share of scoring on Sunday, just not enough to pick up a victory.

Best Bet: Over 51 (-110)

Game Pick: Bills 35, Ravens 25