Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Discharged from Buffalo Hospital
Paul Connor
According to the team’s official Twitter, injured Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center. It’s been nine days since Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Hamlin returned to Buffalo on Monday after he was released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Tuesday saw the 24-year-old undergo a “comprehensive medical evaluation as well as a series of cardiac neurological and vascular testing.”
“We are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills,” said Dr. Jamie Nadler.
The football community has rallied around Hamlin, raising millions for his annual toy drive. All 32 NFL teams also wore t-shirts that read “Love for Damar” during last Sunday’s warmups.
With Hamlin on the road to recovery, the question now becomes whether he will be healthy enough to attend this weekend’s playoff matchup against the Miami Dolphins, a game the Bills are currently -13.5 home favorites courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
